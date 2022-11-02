Who Is Palvai Sravanthi, Congress Nominee Taking On TRS-BJP Bigwigs at Munugode?

When 49-year-old Palvai Sravanthi Reddy filed her nomination for the Congress party in the high-stakes Munugode byelection in Telangana two weeks ago, she was determined to do two things – carry on her father Palvai Govardhan Reddy's legacy in the constituency and take on the bigwigs of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Munugode bypoll, which is to be held on Thursday, 3 November, was necessitated after Komatreddy Rajagopal Reddy, who was the Congress MLA in the constituency, defected to the BJP. He is now the saffron party's nominee in the byelection. The TRS, meanwhile, has fielded former MLA K Prabhakar Reddy.

Despite the two leaders' history in politics, Sravanthi hopes to win the bypoll to amplify the voices of women in Telangana. Taking out a door-to-door campaign on 27 October, she was quoted by UNI as saying: