Malayalam Star Kunchacko Boban’s 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' Sparks Controversy
Actor Kunchako Boban says that he did not target any party or govt in the film 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'.
Malayalam star Kunchacko Boban recently reacted to the criticism levelled against his latest satirical courtroom drama Nna Thaan Case Kodu. The film’s poster which was unveiled on Thursday depicting the poor state of potholed roads of Kerala has sparked a row.
This is coming at a time when the state government has been receiving criticism for the condition of the roads. The team had put out an ad with the tagline “There are potholes on the way to the theatre, but still please come” urging the people of Kerala to not let the potholes deter them from watching the Malayalam flick.
As per a report in Asianet, Boban reacted to the controversy and has clarified that the intent of the makers was not to disparage any particular political party and that the focus was to highlight the persistent pothole issue in Kerala.
Pothole is not the only problem in the movie. Yet it is a major reason. The movie is an emotional drama depicting how it affects the common man through satire and comedy. It is not produced to target any particular political group. The political parties that come to power should understand the condition of the common people. Laced in humour, the film tells how problems arise on different levels. The film does not target any political party or governmentKunchacko Boban
Helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan, Nna Thaan Case Kodu starring Kunchacko Boban also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Soubin Shahir. The film released on 11 August.
