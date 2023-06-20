How a Fake Antique Dealer Triggered a Row Between Congress & CPI(M) in Kerala

The sexual assault case against a fake antique dealer, Monson Mavunkal, has triggered a political controversy in Kerala. But what happened?

On Saturday, 17 June, the Ernakulam POCSO court in Kochi sentenced Mavunkal to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of repeatedly raping a 17-year-old girl.

The minor who was sexually abused by Mavunkal is the daughter of his former domestic help. A fine of Rs 5.25 lakh was imposed on the accused under various sections of the POCSO Act.