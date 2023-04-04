2018 Kerala Tribal Man Murder: 14 of 16 Accused Found Guilty of Lynching Madhu

Nearly five years after a 30-year-old tribal man named Madhu was allegedly lynched by a mob in Kerala's Attappadi, a special court in Palakkad district on Tuesday, 4 April, found 14 of the 16 accused guilty of the murder.

The Special Court for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe in Mannarkkad will pronounce the sentence on Wednesday, 5 April.

The fourth and eleventh accused in the case – Aneesh and Abdul Kareem – were acquitted by the court, while all the other accused, including first-accused Hussain and second-accused Marakkar, were convicted of murder and under sections of The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The trial for the case commenced in June 2022 – four years after Madhu's death on 22 February 2018. He was allegedly beaten by the group on suspicion of stealing rice.