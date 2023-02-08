Kerala Trans Man Gives Birth to Baby, Doesn't Identify Gender of the Newborn

When the couple decided to have a baby, they looked into the various options and found out that adopting a baby was a challenge because of the legal proceedings involved. They then realised that Zahad could conceive even though he had started to transition into a transman.

“I feel adipoli! (great) I can't wait to see my baby doll. It is fascinating that I can be a mother and father. While it is a lot to take emotionally, I can't wait to complete this phase as a mother and then become a father," Zahad had told The Quint before the delivery.

Zahad, whose breasts were removed as part of the medical procedure, will continue his transitioning process soon. They have decided to feed the baby with breast milk from the milk bank.