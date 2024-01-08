Kozhikode: 6 Students Arrested for Putting Up Pro-Palestine Posters at Starbucks

The Kozhikode Town Police in Kerala on Sunday, 7 January, arrested six students of Farook College in Kozhikode for allegedly sticking pro-Palestine posters at a Starbucks outlet in the city. They were released on bail on the same day, the police said.

What happened? The students were members of the student organisation, Fraternity Movement. They had put up posters that purportedly read 'Free Palestine' and 'Caution, contents may fund genocide', according to The Indian Express.

The case was registered under Sections 448 (trespassing), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot), 427 (causing damage), and 34 (crime committed with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, as per the police.