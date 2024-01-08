Kozhikode: 6 Students Arrested for Putting Up Pro-Palestine Posters at Starbucks

The Kozhikode Town Police in Kerala on Sunday, 7 January, arrested six students of Farook College in Kozhikode for allegedly sticking pro-Palestine posters at a Starbucks outlet in the city. They were released on bail on the same day, the police said.
What happened? The students were members of the student organisation, Fraternity Movement. They had put up posters that purportedly read 'Free Palestine' and 'Caution, contents may fund genocide', according to The Indian Express.
The case was registered under Sections 448 (trespassing), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot), 427 (causing damage), and 34 (crime committed with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, as per the police.
And then? Condemning the arrest, the Fraternity Movement took out a rally on Sunday night towards the Starbucks outlet, where police personnel were stationed.
The organisation said on Facebook: "We protest the police action of arresting Farook College unit leaders of the Fraternity Movement who protested in front of Starbucks, Kozhikode, as part of the worldwide BDS movement in solidarity with the Palestinian people."
Why were the posters allegedly put up? The purported posters were allegedly put up at the Starbucks outlet as part of the global BDS or 'Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions' movement against companies allegedly supporting Israel, amid its ongoing war on Gaza.
The American coffee chain had recently come under fire after it filed a lawsuit against Starbucks Workers United (the company's workers' union) for putting up a post on social media in solidarity with Palestine on 9 October.
While the company said that the pro-Palestinian post from its union account put a dent on its reputation and angered customers, the union filed a suit in response, saying the coffee chain defamed the union by implying that it condones violence.
