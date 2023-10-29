Delhi, Mumbai on 'High Alert' After Serial Blasts During Prayer Meet in Kerala

As per the Kerala government, at least one person was killed and 56 were injured in the blasts at the convention centre.

At least three blasts reportedly took place a few minutes after the prayer meeting had begun at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery.

As per news agency ANI, an eight-member National Security Guard (NSG) team is on the way to Kerala to inquire about the bomb explosion. The team is expected to reach the bomb blast site by this evening.