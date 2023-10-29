Delhi, Mumbai on 'High Alert' After Serial Blasts During Prayer Meet in Kerala

After serial blasts during a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses at a convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery on Sunday, 29 October, security has been tightened at certain places in Delhi and Mumbai.
The Delhi Police said that following the blasts security has been stepped up in crowded areas of the city. "All necessary and appropriate measures have been put in place," the police said.
In Mumbai, security has been tightened in view of the festive season, upcoming cricket matches, and the recent blasts in Kerala, a report by NDTV stated. "Security has already been stepped up at Chabad House, a Jewish centre in Mumbai, owing to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war," the report said.
The Kerala Blasts: What We Know So Far
As per the Kerala government, at least one person was killed and 56 were injured in the blasts at the convention centre.
At least three blasts reportedly took place a few minutes after the prayer meeting had begun at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery.
As per news agency ANI, an eight-member National Security Guard (NSG) team is on the way to Kerala to inquire about the bomb explosion. The team is expected to reach the bomb blast site by this evening.
