'Get Ready for Next Human Sacrifice': Impersonators Infest Bhagaval Singh's FB

As news of the shocking 'human sacrifice' murders in Kerala's Pathanamthitta broke two weeks ago, netizens were quick to flock to the Facebook profile of one of the accused, Bhagaval Singh, to get a good look at the traditional massage therapist who allegedly killed two women in cold blood with two of his accomplices – one of whom is his wife.

While some were amused by his obsession with haikus – a form of Japanese poetry – others hit the unfriend button, shocked that they were friends with him in the first place. Many others, meanwhile, lurked around to pore over his posts, trying to decipher his poetry for 'evidence' of murder.

Mohammed Shafi, Singh, and his wife Laila, who are now in police custody, were arrested for the alleged murders of Roselin, 49, and Padma, 52, in Pathanamthitta's Elanthoor, as part of a human sacrifice ritual. The dismembered bodies of the two women were dug up from the couple's backyard on 11 October, and since then, several horrific details have emerged in the case, including reports of cannibalism.