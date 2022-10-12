Kerala ‘Human Sacrifice’: Police Missed Vital Clues in First Victim’s Abduction

Manju Varghese learnt of her mother’s death from a group of eager media persons who landed at her house in Kerala’s Kottayam district on 11 October. As they told her that the remains of her mother’s body were allegedly exhumed from a home in Pathanamthitta district, the 29-year-old remembered a call she had received from Kalady Police over one month ago, in August.

“The police officials told me in August that my mother’s last recorded cell phone location was traced to Pathanamthitta district. Had they located her body then, we could have at least buried her, giving her eternal peace,” Manju Varghese told The Quint. While the authorities at Kaladay Police Station, in the neighbouring Ernakulam district, from where Roselin went missing, confirmed to The Quint that they had traced her cell location in August, police officers in the know did not reveal why they could not locate her body back then.