High Death Toll: Human-Animal Conflict in Kerala Sparks Protests

The Kerala government stated that it has constructed solar fences and moats around vulnerable areas and wildlife enforcers culled more than 2000 wild boars in 2021.

AK Saseendran, minister for forests and wildlife protection, said the state has also initiated a study to examine the issue and suggest remedies.

In July 2020, the forest department installed palmyra bio-fencing on the forest periphery, but an RTI revealed that only 222 palmyra plants of the 4,000 that were planted survived. He said the affected states should urge the Parliament to amend the Indian Wildlife Act, 1972, in tune with the current ground reality, as the state “cannot act alone.”

Is sterilisation a possible solution? AK Saseendran said on 19 January, the government might consider solutions including sterilisation or culling to check the number of tigers. This comment came after an outrage over the death of a farmer in a tiger attack in Mananthavady forest range in the Wayanad district.

The minister clarified that this suggestion came from the locals. Earlier, the West Bengal government had come out with a ruling to curb the increasing population of wild animals, though the Supreme Court had impeded the move.

But what do experts have to say? Dr Ullas Karanth, a tiger expert, told BBC that the population of tigers only increased by a thousand over the past five decades, and so population control will not resolve the issue.

However, Sajeev Velayudhan, Chief Scientist at Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), told The New Indian Express that he supported ecologist Madhav Gadgil’s suggestion of licensed killing to regulate population explosion of wild animals.

“The issues the state is facing now are a result of doing something with too much perfection. We created a situation where none would dare enter forests. As part of conservation, we protected elephants, tigers and other animals. Now, their population has increased considerably,” he said. He added that moving tigers out of Wayanad can only be seen as an intermediate solution.