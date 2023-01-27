Kerala Filmmaker Accused of 'Sexual Assault, Manipulation'; Charges Denied
Vivian Radhakrishnan has sent a legal notice accusing the survivors and Vanaja Collective of defamation.
An FIR has been lodged against Kerala filmmaker Vivian Radhakrishnan alleging sexual harassment, following a complaint filed on 21 January by a young model and actor. The Circle Inspector (CI) at Mannarkadu police station told The Quint that Radhakrishnan has been booked under Section 354 (a) of the Indian Penal Code that includes charges against physical advances and explicit sexual overtures, request for sexual favours, and making sexually coloured remarks.
Vivian Radhakrishan, however, has denied all allegations stating, "If there is a #MeToo complaint why do they have to mention Lijo Jose Pellissery? This is just for their publicity."
The Quint spoke to two survivors who alleged that Radhakrishnan had "sexually harassed and emotionally manipulated" them and has been sending intimidating messages since the allegations surfaced on social media.
The allegations came to light when the survivors’ accounts were shared on Instagram by Vanaja Collective, a human rights organisation that helps marginalised communities, especially those belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.
Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan has sent a legal notice alleging defamation to the organisation that has been supporting the survivors.
Vivian Radhakrishnan is a popular Kerala filmmaker, who is currently working on a documentary series with Lijo Jose Pellissery, who is known for his films Angamaly Diaries, Jallikattu, and Churuli. He released his movie ‘Veembu’ on YouTube in 2020. He is also a photographer and owns two clothing brands.
'Abuse in the Guise of Method Acting': Survivor
On 21 January, Anagha* (name changed to protect identity), an aspiring actor who has done several modelling assignments, alleged in her complaint to the police that an incident had happened a year ago, in 2022.
In 2022, she worked with the documentary filmmaker as part of a travelling photoshoot. “He told me to do better expressions and then started touching my body parts. He made me touch his body parts too. When I looked shocked, he manipulated me to believe it was just method acting to get into the character,” she said.
She also alleged that he didn't pay her for the gig and didn’t give her any of the photographs. Anagha told The Quint that he spoke to her after the shoot saying he “believed in her talent and that she was the best fit as his manager.”
"He has a brilliant eye for filmmaking and photography. It was my dream to work with him but back then, I didn't know who he really was."Survivor to The Quint
The CI told The Quint that her complaint has been registered and will soon be moved to another station, which is in the area where the alleged abuse took place.
'My Idol Betrayed My Trust'
Another survivor Renuka* (name changed to protect identity) too, shared her ordeal and alleged he "betrayed her trust." During the COVID-19 pandemic, she met Radhakrishnan whom she considered "her idol" and worked with him on several assignments for six months.
Renuka said that “he became her mentor and friend.” However, there were several instances when “he would delay shoots or give work assignments late in the evening” so that she will have to stay till night at office.
She alleged that once while traveling by car, he sexually assaulted her and the next day “he apologised and acted like nothing had happened.”
“Once, he screamed at me in a very derogatory manner. He even said something very sexual about my best friend. It angered me and I told him to never talk like that,” he said.
“When I shared my personal issues, he blamed me. He began gaslighting me saying it is because of the way I dress.. as I wear a lot of crop tops... that I face a lot of abuse,” she told The Quint.
"When I see someone who looks like him, it triggers me and I just cannot take it. I keep my distance from anyone and anything associated with him. I am traumatised and am seeking help to heal. Later, I was shocked to find out that he had behaved the same way with a few other models too."Survivor to The Quint
‘I Am Coming for You’: Survivor Alleges Intimidation
The survivors told The Quint that after the allegations were posted on social media in the first week of January 2023, they received several calls and messages from Radhakrishnan.
“He tried calling me and reached out to me on WhatsApp and Instagram. 'I am coming for you,’ he texted,” said the survivor who lodged a legal complaint.
She blocked him on all platforms and didn’t respond to any of the calls or messages made by him or his lawyer, she said.
‘This Is Just for Their Publicity:’ Vivian Radhakrishnan
The Quint spoke to Radhakrishnan and his advocate Jibin Mohammad who denied all the allegations.
Responding to the allegations by the survivor who lodged the complaint, he clarified that he has never promised to pay anyone for photographs.
“I have a lot of evidence to prove my innocence. Anyone who wants to work with me has to fill up a form on my website. I've clearly mentioned that I will not be sharing all the pictures. All the photoshoots are done in public spaces and at least five to 10 people are always involved,” he said.
He also said that he was not approached by any of the survivors to discuss the matter nor by Vanaja Collective to understand his side of the story.
“If there is a #MeToo complaint why do they have to mention Lijo Jose Pellissery? This is just for their publicity. They just want to be like Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). Those part of Vanaja Collective are promoting a lesbian kind of lifestyle. Maybe they are trying to make a statement that women can approach them. This is affecting my reputation and that's what is affecting me.”Vivian Radhakrishnan, Photographer
About two weeks ago, he sent legal notices to Gaargi Harithakam and Sulfath Laila of the collective and asked them to remove the social media posts in 48 hours; else he will press legal charges of defamation, he said.
“I am pitching something to Netflix and my identity on the internet is very important. In the #MeToo posts, they tagged all the people associated with the project. If the authorities (police) take these allegations seriously then … I don't think I can even go to Dubai to do the pitching,” said.
Responding to these statements, Laila told The Quint:
"Yes, we are proudly like the WCC. The only difference is that we are inclusive of all genders and we help people of all queer identities. When a heterosexual man talks like this, we just feel proud."
She said that several other models too, have shared similar experiences. Laila added, “We are also aware that when he files a defamation suit, there will be a lot of support pouring in for him. Such people look at this #MeToo movement as something against men. But actually it is against violence.”
Topics: Sexual Harassment #MeToo Kerala models
