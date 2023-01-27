Kerala Filmmaker Accused of 'Sexual Assault, Manipulation'; Charges Denied

Another survivor Renuka* (name changed to protect identity) too, shared her ordeal and alleged he "betrayed her trust." During the COVID-19 pandemic, she met Radhakrishnan whom she considered "her idol" and worked with him on several assignments for six months.

Renuka said that “he became her mentor and friend.” However, there were several instances when “he would delay shoots or give work assignments late in the evening” so that she will have to stay till night at office.

She alleged that once while traveling by car, he sexually assaulted her and the next day “he apologised and acted like nothing had happened.”

“Once, he screamed at me in a very derogatory manner. He even said something very sexual about my best friend. It angered me and I told him to never talk like that,” he said.

“When I shared my personal issues, he blamed me. He began gaslighting me saying it is because of the way I dress.. as I wear a lot of crop tops... that I face a lot of abuse,” she told The Quint.