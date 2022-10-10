Kerala on a 'High': Why the State’s 'No-to-Drugs' Campaign Won’t Work

…. sang 35-year-old Ramesh* (name changed), whose friends are victims of drug abuse in Kerala. He now wants to call attention to how dangerously high the numbers of drug-related cases are in the state.

On 6 October, the Left government launched a one-month-long 'No-to-Drugs' awareness campaign with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stating the objective of the drive was to make Kerala drugs free.

This comes at a time when there is a worrying upswing in narcotics cases — more than a three fold rise in the past three years.

The situation is grave, and while the government has finally realised the gravity of the situation, the campaign they have proposed "is pointless,” several senior officials, mental health specialists and criminology experts have said. The Quint has analysed drug-use and drugs related crime data over the past few years, and spoken to several stakeholders to understand why Kerala's campaign strategy needs to be reworked.