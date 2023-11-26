4 People Killed, 50 Injured in CUSAT Stampede in Kerala: What Led to Accident?

Four people were killed in a stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kerala's Ernakulam district on the night of Saturday, 25 November. Three of them were engineering students at the university, whereas the fourth person was a Palakkad native who was in the university at the time of the incident.
What happened? The incident occurred at an amphitheatre on the CUSAT campus ahead of a concert by singer Nikhita Gandhi, organised as part of an annual college fest, 'Dhishna.'
The entry into the concert was restricted. However, as it started raining on Saturday night, those who were standing outside rushed into the amphitheatre to take shelter. Reportedly, several people who were standing on the stairs of the auditorium fell, and were trampled on by the crowd.
Over 50 people have reportedly been injured and at least two are in critical condition, as per OnManorama.
(Photo: Arun Chandrabose/Accessed by The Quint)
(Photo: Arun Chandrabose/Accessed by The Quint)
(Photo: Arun Chandrabose/Accessed by The Quint)
What Did Authorities Say?
Speaking to the media, Dr Shankaran, Vice Chancellor of CUSAT, said:
"A musical concert was organised as part of the university's tech fest. Students from other colleges were also attending the concert. Unfortunately, the crowd was big and it started raining. There were some situations at the staircase (of the amphitheatre) and some students fell there."
The police said that:
A single gate was being used for entry and exit into the amphitheatre
The concert was restricted to those with entry passes, but a crowd had gathered outside the theatre
The amphitheatre's capacity was 1,000 and seats were vacant at the time of the mishap
People broke queues as it started raining
Senior police official MR Ajith Kumar, as per NDTV, said: "When the incident took place, the programme had not started. The auditorium was not full. Organisers were checking passes and allowing entry in batches. Suddenly it started raining, people broke queues and started pushing to get in."
'State Is in Shock': CM Pinarayi Vijayan
The three deceased students have been identified as Koothattukulam native Athul Thampi, North Paravur resident Ann Ruftha, and Thamarassery native Sara Thomas.
Alwin Joseph, the fourth person who died, hailed from Palakkad, and had come to the college to watch the fest.
The postmortem exam of the deceased persons has been conducted and the bodies of the three CUSAT students were taken to the hospital so fellow students and teachers could pay their last respects.
Taking to X, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "The entire state is in shock over the stampede that unfolded at CUSAT University in Ernakulam. Heartfelt condolences go out to the family members of the four students who lost their lives. Immediate and enhanced treatment facilities have been arranged for the injured."
State Higher Education Minister R Bindu has directed a three-member team to launch an inquiry into the accident.
'Heartbroken & Devastated': Singer Nikhita Gandhi
Singer Nikhita Gandhi took to Instagram to say: "Heartbroke and devastated by what took place this evening in Kochi. Such an unfortunate incident took place before I could even leave for the venue for the performance. No words are possibly enough to express this profound grief."
