'They Teach Anti-National Ideas': Man Claims Responsibility for Kerala Blasts

Hours after a person was killed in a series of blasts at a prayer meeting in Kerala's Kalamassery’s Zamra International Convention Centre, Martin Dominic — a Kochi native — surrendered at the Kodakara police station in Thrissur, and claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kerala Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Ajith Kumar said Dominic surrendered at the police station taking responsibility for the blasts. “He claims that he was a believer of Jehovah’s Witnesses. We are examining his claim and the evidence he submitted,” ADGP Kumar said.