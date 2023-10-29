'They Teach Anti-National Ideas': Man Claims Responsibility for Kerala Blasts

Hours after a person was killed in a series of blasts at a prayer meeting in Kerala's Kalamassery’s Zamra International Convention Centre, Martin Dominic — a Kochi native — surrendered at the Kodakara police station in Thrissur, and claimed responsibility for the attack.
Kerala Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Ajith Kumar said Dominic surrendered at the police station taking responsibility for the blasts. “He claims that he was a believer of Jehovah’s Witnesses. We are examining his claim and the evidence he submitted,” ADGP Kumar said.
In a purported video, now being circulated on social media, Dominic can be heard saying that he "was a believer of Jehovah’s Witnesses and takes full responsibility for the bomb explosions."
He added, "I am recording this video to explain my reasons behind this act. I had been a part of this organisation for 16 years, but I didn't view this membership as a serious commitment; it was a joke. However, in the last six years, I realised that this is a wrong organisation engaging in anti-national activities."
'Organisation Was Teaching Children To Not Vote or Recite the National Anthem'
In the video, Dominic further claimed that Jehovah’s Witnesses taught children to not vote or recite the national anthem.
"I realized they were propagating and teaching a highly problematic concept. They would instruct a four-year-old nursery student not to accept the candy their classmate would offer them. Imagine the situation of this one child when the rest of their class is able to enjoy this candy. Their parents are injecting such poison into the child's brain at such a young age. Just imagine. They instruct them not to recite the national anthem, not to vote when they grow older, not to serve in the military, civil service, or even as a teacher, projecting these jobs as those of a ruined or immoral community," he said in the video.
"They believe that every single human being on earth will perish except members of their own community. What can we do about an organisation that desires the destruction of 850 crore human beings? I could find no solution, but I had to react," Dominic further said in the video.
Two Killed, Several Injured: What We Know About The Blasts
Two people were killed and at least 52 people were injured in a series of explosions at the convention centre on Sunday morning.
At least three blasts reportedly took place a few minutes after the prayer meeting had begun at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery.
