Karnataka Official Murdered in Bengaluru Home While Husband, Son Were Away

An official of the Karnataka government was murdered at her home in Bengaluru on Saturday, 4 November, while her husband and son were away, the police said.
Who is the deceased? The victim, identified as Pratima (45), had been serving as the Deputy Director in the Mines and Geology Department of the state government.
Pratima's driver had dropped her at her home in Bengaluru's Subramanyapora area on Saturday evening. She was reportedly murdered around 8:30 pm, NDTV reported.
Pratima's brother arrived home early on Sunday and found her body. He had tried to contact her on Saturday night, but when there was no response he immediately informed the police.
"As usual, around 8 pm on Saturday, Pratima returned home. As she did not respond to phone calls the previous night and this morning, her elder brother came to her house to check when he found out about her murder and informed the police," Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, told news agency PTI.
"Forensic and technical teams are at work on the spot. Three teams have been formed for investigation. We will be able to share further information, once we get to know exactly what happened," the official added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)