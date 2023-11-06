Karnataka Official Murdered in Bengaluru Home While Husband, Son Were Away

An official of the Karnataka government was murdered at her home in Bengaluru on Saturday, 4 November, while her husband and son were away, the police said.

Who is the deceased? The victim, identified as Pratima (45), had been serving as the Deputy Director in the Mines and Geology Department of the state government.

Pratima's driver had dropped her at her home in Bengaluru's Subramanyapora area on Saturday evening. She was reportedly murdered around 8:30 pm, NDTV reported.