Karnataka Officers' Epic Spat: Who Are IPS Roopa Moudgil & IAS Rohini Sindhuri?

It all started on 19 February, when IPS officer Roopa D Moudgil accused IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri Dasari of sending her private photos to three other Karnataka bureaucrats. Moudgil posted the purported photos of Dasari on social media and levelled 19 allegations of corruption against her.

A day later, Dasari made a comeback by tacitly implying that Moudgil has mental illness – she posted online a ‘get well soon’ message. On 21 February, both the officers – who had lodged complaints against each other before Karnataka Chief Secretary Vanditha Sharma – were transferred without posting. The public spat, intricate private details of which are being played out on Kannada news channels, has not yet ended.