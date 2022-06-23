Karnataka Hijab Row: Two Muslim Girl Students Get NOC, One Takes TC
The NOC allows the students to join other undergraduate institutions and come after protest against a ban on hijabs.
Two Muslim students, who staged a protest against the restriction put on wearing hijab at the university college, have taken no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the college to enrol in other institutions, while one student was issued a transfer certificate (TC) on Thursday, 23 June.
Two of the three girl students questioned the university’s decision to strictly implement the uniform code inside the campus during a press meet, reported news agency PTI.
The NOC enables the students to join other undergraduate institutions. Following the approval of their admission in another college, the students will be issued a TC.
College principal Anasuya Rai said that another girl, who joined the press conference, wrote an apology letter to college officials and has begun attending online classes.
Rai added that a Muslim MSc (Chemistry) student from Kerala also took a transfer certificate citing ill health.
Mangalore University vice chancellor P S Yadapadithaya had announced that the university will make special arrangements for Muslim girl students if they are not willing to adhere to uniform rules and want to join other colleges which do not have the restriction.
Earlier in February, the Karnataka government had banned wearing clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public order in schools and colleges, which was challenged in the high court.
The Karnataka High Court in March ruled that wearing a hijab was not essential to Islam and that no compelling case was made out for invalidating the government order against it.
The high court also held that the Karnataka government had the power to pass the order it did on 5 February, stating that students would have to wear uniforms and that there was no case made out for its invalidation. There were no grounds for disciplinary inquiries against school authorities which had denied entry to Muslim girls for failing to wear uniforms either.
(With inputs from PTI)
