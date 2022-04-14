Contractor's Death: K'taka Cong Leaders Protesting Against Eshwarappa Detained

Karnataka Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and others were detained by the state police on Thursday, 14 April, after they were stopped them from marching towards Chief Minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai's residence to demand for Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappas's resignation in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death.

Patil had accused Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption but was found dead in Udupi on Tuesday. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the BJP leader on the charge of abetment to suicide on Wednesday, 13 April.