Congress Leader Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault in Karnataka's Dharwad
Karnataka Congress leader Manoj Karjagi was arrested by police in Dharwad on sexual assault charges.
A leader of the Karnataka Congress was arrested by Dharwad police for allegedly sexually assaulting an employee who works at a salon owned by him.
The incident was reported by a 19-year-old employee who works at Manoj Karjagi’s unisex salon on Saturday, 17 September. Before registering a case, the survivor's boyfriend and two other friends also allegedly beat up the local leader.
According to the complaint, on 17 September, the owner of the unisex salon and spa—Congress leader Manoj Karjagi was angry with the survivor and accused her of not keeping the place tidy. When the survivor was cleaning in the waxing room, the accused allegedly forced himself on her and tried to kiss her.
The police have arrested the leader under section 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code and have registered a case of sexual harassment against him.
As of now, Manoj Karjagi has been sent to judicial custody and will be produced before the magistrate on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Congress responded to the allegation and confirmed that the leader was indeed a member of the party.
Karjagi was the transport corporation director in the North-West region of the state and was a close aide of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Topics: Sexual Assault Crime Dharwad
