ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Congress Chief Shivakumar Appears Before ED in Money Laundering Case

The Congress leader had said he was not aware of the case for which he has been asked to appear before the agency.

PTI
Published
South India News
1 min read
Karnataka Congress Chief Shivakumar Appears Before ED in Money Laundering Case
i

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Monday, 19 September, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case.

The 60-year-old Congress leader reached the office of the federal agency at A P J Abdul Kalam Road around 12 noon and was seen entering the office after getting a pass made from the front office.

He was accompanied by a few persons.

Shivakumar was summoned by the ED last week.

The Congress leader had said he was not aware of the case for which he has been asked to appear before the agency.

The agency is understood to have issued him the latest summons after taking cognisance of a CBI case against him linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Also Read

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Gets ED Summons, Says He Will Cooperate

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Gets ED Summons, Says He Will Cooperate
ADVERTISEMENT

"In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the Assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summon to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties,” Shivakumar had then tweeted.

The ED had arrested Shivakumar on 3 September, 2019 in an another money-laundering case and the Delhi High Court granted him bail in October that year.

The agency had in May this year filed a charge sheet against him and others in this case which was registered after taking cognisance of a Income Tax department charge sheet field against him.

Also Read

Least Bothered About Who Becomes CM: Karnataka Cong Chief Shivakumar

Least Bothered About Who Becomes CM: Karnataka Cong Chief Shivakumar

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-india

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×