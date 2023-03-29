Adivasis of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Protest for Forest Rights Amid Displacement

For the Adivasi communities of Nagarahole – Jenu Kuruba, Betta Kuruba, and Yerava – the forest sustains their lives. They have for generations relied on the forest for food and medicine.

However, ever since Nagarahole was declared a tiger reserve in 1999, hundreds of Adivasi residents have been displaced, as per Shivu, a 27-year-old from the Jenu Kuruba community, who is one of the members leading the movement.

The youth among the indigenous communities have now joined to form Community Networks Against Protected Areas (CNAPA), which includes activists from communities that reside in Tiger Reserves like Kaziranga (Assam), Nagarahole (Karnataka), Rajaji (Rishikesh), Mudumalai (Tamil Nadu), Gir (Gujarat), among others.

The residents believe that as original habitants of the forest lands they should have community ownership and that they should be allowed to live in their villages without threat or coercion.