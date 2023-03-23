Thahraav of 'Photo': Why Kannada Cinema Is on the Cusp of Political Filmmaking

The film’s narrative success is also based on the dignified cinematic construction of desire, despair and devastation. Photo uses the basic mise en scene – composition and framing – effectively and meaningfully to support storytelling and enhance the cinematic experience.

At the start of the film, we meet its characters closely as they get significant presence within the frame. As the film’s narrative moves to Bengaluru, the frame gets wider and the characters shrink within its bounds. Once the characters escape from Bengaluru, the frames are not just increasingly wider but also emptier, to make the characters appear small, isolated, and helpless. As it all goes down the hill, the film employs aerial shots to depict the characters being reduced to dust, turned almost invisible. In the end, when the ultimate tragedy hits, the film gets back to composing its characters as it did in the beginning – in a life-like manner – to complete the circle. This visual design of the film is worked out well and Dinesh Divakaran rightly gets the credit as Director of Photography and not Cinematographer.