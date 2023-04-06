Kalakshetra Row: Accused Professor’s Wife Files Complaint Against Survivor

Divya Padman, wife of Kalakshetra professor Hari Padman, who is accused in a sexual harassment case at Kalakshetra College of Fine Arts, has filed a complaint against three people, including a sexual assault survivor, to defend her husband.

What has happened at Kalakshetra so far? The students of Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts raised multiple allegations of sexual harassment against four of the institute’s faculty members, which include professor Hari Padman and three contract staffers, Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath.

Based on a sexual harassment complaint filed by a survivor who is an alumni of the college, Padman was arrested by the Chennai police on 3 April and sent to judicial custody until 13 April. Kalakshetra Foundation had suspended Padman and dismissed the other three who are accused of similar harassment.

Divya Padman filed the complaint on Wednesday, 5 April, with the Chennai police, alleging that her husband has been arrested based on a 'false complaint.' The complaint is registered against three people: the victim and two teachers at the institute.