Jayalalithaa’s Treatment and Death: Timeline Given by Arumughaswamy Commission

It has been over six years since J Jayalalitha passed away, leaving a void in her home state Tamil Nadu and in the Indian political scene.

Now, Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of the former chief minister has found her aide VK Sasikala, doctors of Apollo Hospital, Chennai, and four others including the then Health Minister Dr Vijayabaskar “at fault.”

Here's a timeline of events – from Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation to her death – which The Quint put together based on the commission's observations. So far, Tamil Nadu government has not given its view on the commission's report that has recommended further probe on Sasikala, doctors at Apollo Hospital, and former Health Minister and Health Secretary.

The report was tabled in the state's Legislative Assembly on 18 October.