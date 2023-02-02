Jallikattu: Road Blocked; Protests Mar Krishnagiri in TN After Permission Denied

Traffic came to a halt for over six hours on the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway on Thursday, 2 February following protests by Tamil Nadu villagers to conduct a Jallikattu event.

Jallikattu is the traditional bull taming sport of the state, held during the harvest festival of Pongal in the Tamil month of Thai.

What happened? Hundreds of people from Gobasandiram village in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri gathered on the highway and blocked traffic. They were miffed with the district administration for not giving permission to conduct Jallikattu. The district collector had consulted with government departments including fire safety and rescue and police, and based on their evaluation, hadn't sanctioned the event.