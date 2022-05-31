IKEA Set To Open Store in Bengaluru's Nagasandra on 22 June

“The store will also house one of the largest children’s play ‘area ‘Småland’ along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies,” IKEA said in a statement.

The store, IKEA said, will have services such as remote planning, personal shopper, and click and collect.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier announced on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit in Davos that IKEA’s Bengaluru store will open in June.