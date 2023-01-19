Last To Bear the 'Nizam' Title: The Final Journey of Mukarram Jah of Hyderabad

The lanes and bylanes surrounding Hyderabad's Chowmahalla Palace, generally bustling with activity, were particularly sombre on Wednesday, 18 January – with most shops and businesses staying shut since morning.

In what was out of the ordinary, thousands lined up outside the palace – the seat of the Asaf Jahi dynasty – waiting to get one last look at the mortal remains of the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Barkat Ali Khan Siddiqi Mukarram Jah, who passed away on 14 January in Istanbul, Turkey.

"It was his (Mukarram Jah's) last wish to be laid to rest in Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid, where his ancestors are also buried," the titular Nizam's cousin, Mohammed Shujauddin Khan, told The Quint.

"He lived most of his life away from Hyderabad, but he truly loved the city. And now, the Chowmahalla Palace doors are fully open to Hyderabadis; he would have wanted them all to say goodbye to him," he added.