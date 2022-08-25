Hyderabad Man Who Led ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ Sloganeering Arrested

Syed Abdahu Kashaf, the Hyderabad man who was seen in a viral video leading slogans calling for the beheading of MLA Raja Singh, has been arrested by the police.

The video was filmed outside the Hyderabad Police commissioner’s office in Basheerbagh, amidst widespread protests in many parts of the city in the early hours of Tuesday, 23 August demanding the arrest of Raja Singh.

The legislator, who has since been suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), triggered controversy by making remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed. Cyber Crime Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) KVM Prasad confirmed Syed Abdahu Kashaf's arrest to TNM.