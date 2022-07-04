Hyderabad Man Murdered Allegedly by Wife's Kin, Charred Body Found

A 25-year-old man, Narayana Reddy, who went missing from Hyderabad last week, was found murdered in the neighbouring Sangareddy district on Sunday, 3 July. The police said that a few relatives of his wife, who were opposed to their marriage, are suspected to be behind the killing, according to PTI.

Reports say that Narayana Reddy was invited for drinks by his wife's relatives, after which he was strangled to death and later set ablaze.