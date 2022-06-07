Jubilee Hills Gang Rape: Telangana BJP MLA Booked for Sharing Survivor's Video

The video was viral on social media and was broadcast on television news channels. While it wasn't clear if the act in the video was consensual or not, after the video was released, questions were raised against the survivor's version of events. TRS social media convenor Krishank Manne, among several others, had questioned Raghunandan Rao for sharing the video, asking why the girl was being dragged into politics and saying it had led to a social media trial of the girl and her family.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime police also issued a notice to a journalist from a YouTube news channel called RS News, asking him to appear before them for questioning for uploading the video on the YouTube channel.