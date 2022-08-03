How Right-Wing Groups Gave a Communal Spin to Protests Against Kerala IAS Sriram

Basheer had parked his bike on the road on the night of 4 August 2019, when Sriram's car rammed into him and killed him. What triggered anger against the young IAS officer, who was once hailed for his bravery in ousting encroachers in Munnar, was that he was accused of being drunk, trying to escape the accident scene, and not giving a blood test for hours.

Basheer used to work for Siraj, a newspaper owned by the All India Sunni Jamiyathul Ulama, which was one of the reasons why the Sunni groups protested against the appointment and not because the district collector was a Brahmin.

The slogans shouted in the video shared by Arjun Sampath say, “Revoke the order appointing the collector. Government, aren’t you ashamed to entrust the authority to a drunkard, who is a killer.”