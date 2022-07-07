Rs 270 Cr Row: Which of Sivaji Ganesan’s Assets Are Mired in Inheritance Case?

As per the plaint, in the iconic Shanti Theaters Pvt Ltd, 50 shares were held in the name of Sivaji Ganesan and 650 shares were held in the name of Kamala Ganesan. Shanti Theaters is an iconic building at Chennai's Anna Salai.

In October 2021, according to the plaint, the daughters found out that the shares held by their parents in Shanti theatres, worth Rs 82 crore, were allegedly transferred to the sons. The daughter have alleged in their complaint that Akshaya Leisure Pvt. Ltd. was appointed as the agent of Shanti Theatres, without their knowledge.