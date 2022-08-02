Dakshina Kannada Murders: Fazil’s Dream of Working in Gulf Shattered
According to the police, conspiracy to kill Fazil began on 26 July, the same day Praveen was killed in Bellare.
(The Quint went to Dakshina Kannada district where three murders were committed over 10 days leading to communal tension and heavy police deployment in Karnataka's coastal region. This is the second article in a three-part series on the three young men who were killed. Read the first two here and here.)
Tension prevailed in Dakshina Kannada following the death of Praveen Nettaru in Bellare on 26 July. Section 144 was imposed for a period of eight days from 6 pm to 6 am.
Despite, the district being on high alert, what followed was another brutal murder of a Muslim youth in Surathkal. This time, the victim was a 23-year-old first generation graduate from a small village called Mangalapete.
Fazil Hoped of Working in Gulf Countries
On 2 August, the Mangaluru police have arrested seven people in connection with the murder of Mohammed Fazil. According to Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the arrested had meticulously planned the murder, on the very same day Praveen Nettaru was killed in Bellare. However, the link between the brutal murders is yet to be investigated, police said.
Meanwhile, the family of Fazil is distraught over the attack that turned fatal. "Why was my son attacked? What wrong did he do?" asks Umar Farooq, weeping on the shoulders of his brother Abdul Gaffar.
The tall, well-built Fazil was fond of bikes. But, his dream was to get his father, who had worked as a cab driver, a car.
"He always spoke of going to the Gulf to earn more money to help his father get a car. But he insisted that his father should not drive, but sit beside him, while he took him around for tours," said his uncle Abdul Gaffer.
"All these murders that have occurred in our district is because of politics," claims Fazil's uncle. Accusing the political groups he says in anger, "This is nothing but Rajakeeya – Ra-Ravana, Ja-Jarasandha, Ke-Keechaka, the demons of our times who are sending innocent youths to the abode of Yama, the God of death.
According to the religious head, Tabook Daarimi, head of the Madrasa where Fazil studied, the 23-year old was a loquacious and active boy trying to help whoever was around him.
"He did his religious studies well. But, also ensured that he completed his MBA and fire and safety programme," added Maulvi Daarimi.
Speaking to The Quint, Fazil's friend, whose name is also Fazil said, "We were a group of five people. All of us wanted to be together. He persuaded us to get education and also took the responsibility making a passport for all five of us. You can even check the dates, the passports were issued on the same day."
Parents of Fazil Blame Politicians for Murder
Despite the growing communal tensions in the coastal district, Fazil's family was in good terms with everybody in Mangalapete, and was not part of any political or social organisation.
"Fazil was only active during the pandemic. He had arranged for blood donation camps multiple times. Apart from that, he was a happy go lucky boy, trying to be good to his family and friends," added Abdul Hameed, his paternal cousin.
However, the family of Fazil are upset over the fact that no government representative visited their house, nor extended their condolences to the grieving family.
"The chief minister visited the family of Praveen. But, he did not utter a word for the Fazil, whose life was brutally taken away by rowdy-sheeters and rogues. Is this how equality works?" laments, father of the deceased Muslim boy.
Speaking about the protests that followed after the death of Praveen, a friend of Fazil remarked, "BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel's car was attacked. I understand the pain. But had he visited here and he would have faced no attack. In fact, we would have repaired his punctured tyre and wished him well. All we are asking is for the government to make an effort to console the family."
