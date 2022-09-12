Chennai Scribe Held for Article on Student's Death, Released on Bail

Senior journalist and editor of the website Aram Online Savitri Kannan was picked up from his Chennai residence by Kallakurichi police on Sunday, 11 September.

The journalist has been accused of spreading misleading information regarding the death of a Class 12 student of Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Chinnasalem, Kallakurichi district in July this year.

Savitri was informed that he would be questioned regarding his recent article on Aram Online, which claimed that the suicide note recovered from the Kallakurichi student was fake and that its lack of authenticity was confirmed by Forensic Sciences Department officials.