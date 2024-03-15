Yediyurappa Charged With Sexual Assault of Minor, BJP Calls It 'Toolkit Design'

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on 2 February.

Based on a complaint filed by the minor's mother – who is a 53-year-old Bengaluru resident – on Thursday, 14 March, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Sadashivnagar Police Station in Bengaluru.

As per the FIR accessed by The Quint, Yediyurappa has been booked under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 354A (assault or criminal force to woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Quint has reached out to the Bengaluru Police for comment. This story will be updated as and when we receive a response.