These Parents’ Gender Outlook Brought Out Kerala NEET Bra Row

A, who is the father of a 17-year-old told The Quint, “I spoke out because this concerns several girl students. This issue does not pertain only to my daughter.” B, who stressed repeatedly that his informal complaint should not be politicised, told The Quint, “This should not happen to other girl students.”

The Quint has withheld the identities of the parents as their children are minors.

While the NEET authorities allegedly forcing girl students to remove their innerwear before appearing for the test came to light on 18 July, National Testing Agency (NTA) formed a task force to investigate the matter on 20 July. Meanwhile, Kerala Police has lodged a case, under sections for outraging the modesty of a woman and verbally outraging the modesty of a woman, against five persons who had allegedly frisked the test takers.

How did the two parents trigger the nationwide outrage?