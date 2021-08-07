Karnataka CM Bommai Announces Portfolios for New Cabinet, Keeps Finance

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, 7 August, announced the portfolios for the ministers of his Cabinet, who took oath on Wednesday.

While Bommai kept Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Bengaluru Development and all unallocated portfolios, KS Eshwarappa has been allocated Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Development portfolios.

R Ashoka has been allocated the Revenue Ministry (except Muzarai) and B Sriramulu has been allocated the Transport and ST Welfare ministries.