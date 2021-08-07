Karnataka CM Bommai Announces Portfolios for New Cabinet, Keeps Finance
Basavaraj Bommai's new Cabinet ministers had taken oath on 4 August.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, 7 August, announced the portfolios for the ministers of his Cabinet, who took oath on Wednesday.
While Bommai kept Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Bengaluru Development and all unallocated portfolios, KS Eshwarappa has been allocated Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Development portfolios.
R Ashoka has been allocated the Revenue Ministry (except Muzarai) and B Sriramulu has been allocated the Transport and ST Welfare ministries.
The Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development has been allotted to V Somanna, a Lingayat leader.
Bommai took oath as the chief minister of Karnataka on 28 July following BS Yediyurappa's resignation. There are eight Lingayat leaders in his Cabinet.
