Hindutva Outfits Demand Demolition of Qibla Wall at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru

In a previous report, TNM spoke to the locals who lived around the maidan. They said that they had never faced any issue over the use of the maidan. While no religious activity apart from Eid prayers was allowed on the ground, the locals said that their children used it as a playground and others for evening walks or for cattle feeds and there was no objection from anyone. They also said that they could only recall attempts by Hindutva groups to use the land only on two instances in the past 20 years.

The current ownership issue between the BBMP and the waqf board came to the forefront around June 2022, when Hindutva outfits sought permission to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi, Yoga Day, and Independence Day on the ground but were denied permission by the BBMP and Bengaluru police.

The Chamarajpet Eidgah Maidan stands on an area of two acres but originally expanded up to 10 acres. It was given by the royal Wodeyar family of Mysuru to the Muslim community several decades ago to be used as a burial ground and as an Eidgah. After the burial ground was shifted to a different location, only two acres of the Eidgah maidan remained where Muslims gather twice a year to offer Eid prayers. Thus, what remained was just a land for Eid prayers to be offered in front of an existing minbar.