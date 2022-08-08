Hindu Outfits Celebrate BBMP Order on Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan

The Central Muslim Association (CMA), which has looked after the Idgah maidan, has provided a number of documentation to support their ownership. This includes a Supreme Court decision from 1964 that apparently rejected a plan to build on the site and a subsequent waqf gazette notification from 7 June 1965, identifying the property as a waqf property. Despite this, there was a misunderstanding, because the area was listed as a playground in the 1974 survey and civic records.

Following the recent order, the BBMP now says that any dispute that the waqf board has over the ownership of the land must be taken up with the Karnataka Revenue Department.