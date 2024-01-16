AP Skill Development Scam: SC Delivers Split Verdict on Chandrababu Naidu's Plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 16 January, delivered a split verdict on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu's plea to quash the criminal proceedings against him in the alleged Andhra Pradesh Skill Development scam.

After the two-judge bench comprising Aniruddha Bose and Bela Trivedi gave differing verdicts, the matter has now been referred to the Chief Justice of India.

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had been under judicial remand at the Rajahmundry Central Jail since 9 September for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation to the tune of Rs 371 crore.

He was granted regular bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on 20 November.

The Crime Investigation Department (CI) probing the case had said earlier: "This case revolves around the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3,300 crores. The alleged fraud has caused huge loss to the Government of Andhra Pradesh in excess of Rs 300 crores."