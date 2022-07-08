Andhra CM’s Mother Resigns From YSRC, To Join Daughter’s YSR Telangana Party

The acrimony between the two had escalated in recent times and Vijayamma has been staying away from her son.

Sharmila had launched YSR Telangana Party in Hyderabad on 8 July last year, on the birth anniversary of YSR.

Before her political entry, Sharmila was accused of being a pawn in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sharmila was accused of trying to weaken the Congress in Telangana after political foray. Similarly, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was also accused of having encouraged Sharmila, to further affect the Congress.