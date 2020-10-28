Amazon’s Win vs Reliance’s Defiance: Why the Emergency Arbitrator?

First, while emergency arbitrators’ orders may not be directly enforceable, they continue to have a very high persuasive value. This is all the more so since proceedings before an Emergency Arbitrator, especially those under reputed institutional rules such as the SIAC, are quite elaborate and intensive, even at an interim stage. This becomes particularly relevant if Amazon were to now approach an Indian court to seek reliefs similar to those granted by the Emergency Arbitrator.

Under the Indian law where a court is approached for seeking interim reliefs, it needs to examine issues independently, without being bound by any decision an Emergency Arbitrator may have granted.