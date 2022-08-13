Fearing Arrest for Participating in Agnipath Protests, Telangana Man Ends Life

A 24-year-old died by suicide by jumping into the Godavari river near Basara in Nirmal district.

P Mahesh, from Tanur Mandal of Nirmal district left his house on 9 August. His body was found in the Godavari on Thursday night. He feared getting arrested for his alleged role in the violence and arson that broke out at Secunderabad Railway Station during protests against Agnipath Army recruitment scheme, police said.

For the past two years, he was residing in Nizamabad and preparing to enrol in the army. He was reportedly anxious since the announcement regarding the Agnipath scheme was made on 14 June.

So far, thousands of students aspiring to join the armed forces have taken to the streets to protest against it.