Fearing Arrest for Participating in Agnipath Protests, Telangana Man Ends Life
A 24-year-old died by suicide by jumping into the Godavari river near Basara in Nirmal district.
P Mahesh, from Tanur Mandal of Nirmal district left his house on 9 August. His body was found in the Godavari on Thursday night. He feared getting arrested for his alleged role in the violence and arson that broke out at Secunderabad Railway Station during protests against Agnipath Army recruitment scheme, police said.
For the past two years, he was residing in Nizamabad and preparing to enrol in the army. He was reportedly anxious since the announcement regarding the Agnipath scheme was made on 14 June.
So far, thousands of students aspiring to join the armed forces have taken to the streets to protest against it.
The public anger comes in view of army recruitment being on a two-year standstill due to COVID-19.
After the disruption caused by COVID-19, lakhs of students were hoping that the government would start the recruitment process again as soon as possible, but instead, the government announced the contentious Agnipath scheme, leading to widespread discontentment.
A reduced tour of duty for ‘Agniveers’ to four years has raised many questions, especially around the benefits (like pensions or medical benefits) that ex-army officials avail after their time in service.
After the completion of four years' service, only 25 percent of Agniveers will be appointed as permanent soldiers. The remaining employees will receive a package worth between Rs 11-12 lakh when they leave the service, but they will not be eligible for pension benefits.
