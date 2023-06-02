Indian Origin ‘Succession’ Star, Child Prodigy: Who is Swayam 'Sway' Bhatia?

Despite the humble beginning in Bollywood, Sway managed to carve out a prolific career for herself in film as well as in broadway.

Apart from ‘Succession,’ the young talent has played a role in Netlflix’s ‘Master of None’ starring Indian-American actor and comedian Aziz Ansari. She also starred as Sofi in the Disney+ sequel series “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers".

The talented wunderkind has an impressive streak at the New York Broadway shows as well, adding to her long list of achievements.

Sway made her professional debut in the cast of ”Really Rosie” at New York City Center. Her additional theatre credits include “The Children's Hour” (Evelyn Munn, Stage Reading, Lyrics Theatre), “The Perfect Fit” (originated role of Rachel, Rave Theater Festival), “Madeline's Christmas” (Camille, Theatre Row), as well as some stints at The Broadway Comedy Club and 54 Below.