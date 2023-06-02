Indian Origin ‘Succession’ Star, Child Prodigy: Who is Swayam 'Sway' Bhatia?

Swayam “Sway” Bhatia took to Instagram to share photos of her on set with the cast and crew of the hit HBO dark comedy series ‘Succession’ on Thursday, June 1.
The young actor plays the recurring role of Sophie Roy on the Emmy-winning show, who is the daughter of Kendall Roy, played by Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor Jeremy Strong.
“Dear Succession & my Roy family, thank you for making these last 7 years such an incredible ride. Working with this outstanding cast and crew has taught me so much, and I couldn’t imagine growing up with a different family.”'Succession' star Sway Bhatia on Instagram
Who is Sway Bhatia?
Sway is a multi-talented artist based in New York who acts, sings, dances and models. Moreover, she is also a musician who plays drums, keyboard, classical piano and bass guitar. She has also trained in figure skating.
Born and brought up in New York City to parents of Indian-origin, her professional career started at the age of three.
When she was five years old, the family moved to Dubai for a short period where she landed her first role as an extra in a film, where she played one of the ice skaters in the background. This was for a Bollywood film titled ‘Happy New Year’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
Sway’s Work as an Actor
Despite the humble beginning in Bollywood, Sway managed to carve out a prolific career for herself in film as well as in broadway.
Apart from ‘Succession,’ the young talent has played a role in Netlflix’s ‘Master of None’ starring Indian-American actor and comedian Aziz Ansari. She also starred as Sofi in the Disney+ sequel series “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers".
The talented wunderkind has an impressive streak at the New York Broadway shows as well, adding to her long list of achievements.
Sway made her professional debut in the cast of ”Really Rosie” at New York City Center. Her additional theatre credits include “The Children's Hour” (Evelyn Munn, Stage Reading, Lyrics Theatre), “The Perfect Fit” (originated role of Rachel, Rave Theater Festival), “Madeline's Christmas” (Camille, Theatre Row), as well as some stints at The Broadway Comedy Club and 54 Below.
In 2016 and 2017, Sway was a part of Broadway's “School of Rock” promo tour across the US where she was singing and dancing in the show's hit production numbers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)