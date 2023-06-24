H1-B Visas, Stolen Antiques & 'Mini India': Modi's Indian Diaspora Pitch in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large crowd of Indian diaspora members in an invite-only event at the Ronald Reagan center in Washington, the conclusion of his three-day State visit to the United States.

After Modi arrived, the Indian and American national anthems were sung and the Indian PM subsequently said, "In a way, you have charted out the full map of India in this hall. I can see people from all corners of India here. It seems that a mini India has turned up."