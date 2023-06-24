H1-B Visas, Stolen Antiques & 'Mini India': Modi's Indian Diaspora Pitch in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large crowd of Indian diaspora members in an invite-only event at the Ronald Reagan center in Washington, the conclusion of his three-day State visit to the United States.
After Modi arrived, the Indian and American national anthems were sung and the Indian PM subsequently said, "In a way, you have charted out the full map of India in this hall. I can see people from all corners of India here. It seems that a mini India has turned up."
"The amount of love I am getting in the US is wonderful, all the credit goes to the people of this country. President Biden and I had a lot of discussions in the last 3 days. I can say that he is an experienced politician. He has always tried to take the India-US partnership to another level."
Highlighting the agreements inked over the course of Modi's State visit, he announced that India-US relationship had entered a new chapter by honing in on strategic issues, transfers of technology and defence cooperation.
Calling the General Electric Aerospace-HAL deal a "milestone" for the Indian forces, Modi added, "During my visit, companies like Google Micron, Applied Materials and others have announced to make huge investments in India."
"The Artemis Accord signed between India and the US will provide several opportunities in space research," he added.
Modi also shed light on the State Department's pilot program regarding H1-B visas for Indians in the US wherein a small number of Indians and other foreign workers on H-1B visas will be allowed to renew it in the US, without having to travel abroad.
Over the course of his address, Modi further said that the Biden Administration agreed to "return more than 100 antiquities of India that were stolen from us."
"These antiquities had reached the international markets. I express my gratitude to the American government for this," PM Modi said, addressing the Indian diaspora in Washington.
He also mentioned the opening of new American consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.
Urging entrepreneurs to invest in India, Modi said:
“India is the mother of democracy and America is the champion of advanced democracy - our biggest trading partner and export destination - but the real potential of the bilateral relation is yet to come out.”
PM Narendra Modi concluded his address to the Indian diaspora at the Raegan center in Washington with chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and said that he will directly leave for the airport, before jetting off for a two-day visit to Egypt.
"The partnership between India and the United States will make the world better in the 21st Century. You all play a crucial role in this partnership. I will be leaving for the airport straight from here, meeting you all is like having a sweet dish after food."
