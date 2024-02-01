US Hikes Fees For Non-Immigrant Visas Like H-1B, EB-5, L-1: Here's What We Know

If you plan to apply for a US visa post-1 April, prepare to shell out more. And this is no April Fool joke. The US has announced steep fee hikes for various categories of non-immigrant visas like the H-1B, L-1 and EB-5.

The last time such a hike happened was in 2016. It will come into force from April 1.

What is an H-IB visa?

This non-immigrant visa allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations requiring theoretical or technical expertise. Many of these technology companies tend to hire Indians the most.

The Fee Hike: The new H-1B application visa fee, form I-129, has been increased from USD 460 (over ₹38,000) to USD 780 (over ₹64,000). The H-1B registration will rise from USD 10 ( ₹829) to USD 215 (over ₹17,000), but from next year.