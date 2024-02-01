US Hikes Fees For Non-Immigrant Visas Like H-1B, EB-5, L-1: Here's What We Know

If you plan to apply for a US visa post-1 April, prepare to shell out more. And this is no April Fool joke. The US has announced steep fee hikes for various categories of non-immigrant visas like the H-1B, L-1 and EB-5.
The last time such a hike happened was in 2016. It will come into force from April 1.
What is an H-IB visa?
This non-immigrant visa allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations requiring theoretical or technical expertise. Many of these technology companies tend to hire Indians the most.
The Fee Hike: The new H-1B application visa fee, form I-129, has been increased from USD 460 (over ₹38,000) to USD 780 (over ₹64,000). The H-1B registration will rise from USD 10 ( ₹829) to USD 215 (over ₹17,000), but from next year.
What is the EB-5 Programme?
Launched in 1990 by the US government, it allows high-net-worth foreign investors to apply for a US visa for themselves and their families by investing a minimum of USD 5,00,000 in a US business that would also help create employment for 10 American workers.
The Fee Hike: The EB-5 visas, popularly known as investor visa fees, have jumped from USD 3,675 (over ₹3,00,000) to USD 11,160 (over ₹9,00,000)
What is the L-1 Visa?
This visa is specifically for the intracompany transferees. It means it allows multinational companies to transfer a few employees from their offices to work in the US for some time.
The Fee Hike: The fee for L-1 visas has been increased from USD 460 (over ₹38,000) to USD 1,385 (over ₹1,10,000)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)