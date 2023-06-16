The First Muslim Female Federal Judge in the US: Who Is Nusrat Choudhury?

The United States Senate voted to confirm Nusrat Choudhury’s appointment as the first female Muslim federal judge on Thursday, 15 June. Her appointment was confirmed on a 50-49 vote.

Choudhury, 46, will serve as a federal judge for the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

This makes her the first Bangladeshi-American federal judge in US history.

Previously, she was the legal director of Illinois's American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Here, her work primarily focused on racial justice, criminal justice, policing, and government surveillance of Muslim communities and national security issues.

She served as the deputy director of the organisation's racial justice programme from 2018 until 2020, after which the Biden administration nominated her to the federal bench in January 2022.