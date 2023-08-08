“It's no longer about ‘if you’re Indian, then you like samosas and curries, or you listen to Bhangra music, or you watch Bollywood," affirms Jasvir Singh CBE, co-founder of South Asian Heritage Month (SAHM), which, since 2020, has recognised, marked and celebrated South Asian cultures, histories and communities in the UK.

A nod to the immense impact Britain has had on South Asia, the month begins on the 18th of July: the date of the Indian Independence Act 1947 gaining royal assent from King George VI, and ends on the 17th of August: the date of the publishing of the Radcliffe Line establishing the borders between India, West Pakistan and East Pakistan.

Founded by Dr Binita Kane and Singh, SAHM incorporates both online and in-person events and workshops and, this year, has provided a toolkit to enable anyone to organise their event and advertise it on the SAHM website.