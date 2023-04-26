Singapore Executes Indian Origin Man Over ‘Ganja’: Here’s What’s Not Adding Up

After spending almost nine years in Singaporean prisons and detention centers, Tangaraju Suppiah, a 46-year-old Indian origin was executed on charges of drug trafficking on Wednesday, 26 April, after he was caught trying to smuggle over 1kg of cannabis into Singapore.

"Singaporean Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, had his capital sentence carried out today at Changi Prison Complex," a Singapore Prisons Service spokesperson told the news agency AFP.

The execution was carried out after the President Halimah Yacob rejected pleas for clemency on the eve of the execution.