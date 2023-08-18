Man Charged With Stabbing Two at Indian Independence Day Event in UK

A 25-year-old man, Gurpreet Singh, is charged with stabbing two people during a community event on 15 August in Southall, West London, the Metropolitan Police said.
Gurpreet appeared before the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court, London, and was charged with a series of offences.
The charges levelled according to the police on Thursday were as follows:
One count of attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent
Two counts of GBH with intent
One count of affray
One count of threats with a bladed article
Two counts of possession of a bladed article
Singh has been detained in custody and has been ordered to appear in front of the Isleworth Crown Court in London on 14 September. Unverified videos have emerged that shows a clash involving some pro-Khalistani extremists and police officers chasing suspects.
According to reports, a second man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and released on bail.
The Police Response
Superintendent Sean Lynch, responsible for neighbourhood policing in Ealing said:
“I recognise the enormous concern this incident will have caused, both in Southall and in the Sikh communities around London and further afield, in what was an otherwise largely peaceful and celebratory event. Our urgent investigation continues. We are aware of footage circulating on social media, with people also commenting on what they think happened. We would urge people to avoid echoing or adding to the speculation. Fortunately, none of those injured were seriously hurt, and there were no fatalities."Sean Lynch, Metropolitan Police Superintendent
The police said a female officer involved in detaining one of those arrested sustained a small cut in her hand, but did not require hospital treatment.
The Met Police Detectives from West Area CID are now leading the investigation. A Section 35 Dispersal Order which was then announced to prohibit civilians’ entrance has since been lifted.
